People shred, sled on streets, slopes during the area’s biggest snowfall in years

PITTSBURGH — A massive winter storm brought out childhood wonder and creativity as people found ways to have fun in the snow that came with it.

It’s the simplest of childhood activities on a snowy day: a day of sledding.

Channel 11 caught up with some kids having fun on a hill in South Park.

They said the best reason to go sledding is simply because that snow is there.

“Because it’s a snowy day and people like to sled a lot and that’s why they like snow,” one sledder said.

Some kids said they’ve never seen this much snow before, so they wanted to take advantage of the sledding while they could.

It wasn’t just little kids who were able to enjoy the snow day, though.

College students in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood also went sledding.

Some used trash-can lids, others used cardboard boxes.

Without a ski slope in the city, some people took to the streets to do their shredding.

Folks spend the evening skiing down South Negley Avenue in Shadyside.

The road appeared to be closed at the time, but some police are urging people not to ski or sled down any open streets.

A viewer sent us a video from Penn Hills of their neighbor going skiing down Cedarwood Drive.

Some argued that the community fun beats paying for a lift pass.

