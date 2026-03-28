Peoples requests base rate change to support ongoing infrastructure improvement work

Peoples Natural Gas has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a base rate increase to support its Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan.

If the commission approves the full request of a $163.2 million annual increase, a residential customer using 86 Mcf annually would see their monthly bill increase by $16.03.

The rate review process is expected to take up to nine months and any approved changes would likely take effect in late December 2026 at the earliest.

Peoples is asking for the rate increase amid the largest infrastructure initiative in the company’s history. The Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan focuses on replacing aging pipelines and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and costs over $600 million annually.

Peoples President Michael Huwar says since starting the modernization program in 2013, the company has replaced nearly 2,000 miles of pipelines. In 2025 alone, he says the company replaced 187 miles of pipeline across its network.

For customers concerned about the potential rate hike, the company offers several assistance programs to help manage bills. Those options can be found online or by calling 1-800-400-WARM.

The rate modification process includes opportunities for public participation and requires a full investigation by the state commission. The commission has the authority to approve all, some or none of the requested $163.2 million increase.

The company stated that the requested base rate increase also provides for the recovery of ongoing business costs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group