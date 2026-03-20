Pepper spray deployed on Chartiers Valley school bus ‘affecting several students,’ police say

Pepper spray was deployed on a Chartiers Valley School District bus on Friday morning.

A release from the Scott Township Police Department says the bus was bringing students to Chartiers Valley Intermediate School.

A student was found with a Taser and pepper spray while on the bus, police say.

The pepper spray was discharged onto the floor during the bus ride, “affecting several students” on board, police say.

School staff reportedly notified authorities and addressed the situation when the bus arrived at the school.

The district and resource officer are investigating the incident.

“Appropriate measures” are being taken according to school policy and the law, police say, adding that there’s currently no threat to students.

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