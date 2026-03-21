Peregrine falcon clutch of eggs growing in Cathedral of Learning nest

PITTSBURGH — The clutch of peregrine falcon eggs is growing up high on the Cathedral of Learning.

On Friday, Carla stepped to the side of her nesting box on the southeast side of the Cathedral of learning around noon, revealing that she had laid a second egg!

The first egg was laid around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Aviary says Carla can lay up to six eggs in a season, but the average clutch is four. She and her partner Ecco will begin incubating the eggs once the second-to-last one has been laid.

Until Ecco and Carla begin 24/7 incubation, Peregrine FalconCam livestream viewers may see the eggs uncovered in their next box. Officials say this is normal and safe.

Click here to watch the FalconCam.

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