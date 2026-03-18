National Aviary’s star peregrine falcons welcome first egg of the season

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary’s star peregrine falcon couple has welcomed its first egg of the season.

Carla and Ecco are featured on the aviary’s Peregrine FalconCam livestream, showing their nest high up on the southeast side of the Cathedral of Learning.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Carla laid her first of up to six eggs, aviary officials say.

The average falcon “clutch” is four eggs. Carla is expected to lay about one egg every 48 hours until her clutch is complete. She’ll start incubating, or covering, her eggs once the second-to-last one has been laid.

Until Ecco and Carla begin 24/7 incubation, livestream viewers may see the eggs uncovered in their next box. Officials say this is normal and safe.

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