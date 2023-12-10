Local

Periodic showers transition to snow as temperature drops Sunday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Take the rain gear with you as you head out this morning. It won’t rain all day, but periodic rain can be expected through the afternoon. Colder air will move in simultaneously, transitioning any leftover rain to wet snow by this evening. With temperatures above freezing, the snow will have a tough time sticking, but where it’s heavy enough, east into the mountains, light accumulations can occur.

Most will see snow showers tonight and into Monday morning. Some slick spots are possible as temperatures drop to near freezing, but there shouldn’t be widespread issues for the morning commute.

After a chilly Monday, temperatures bounce back into the 40s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

