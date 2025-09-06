Periods of light rain expected throughout Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear with you throughout the day. One round of showers exits this morning, but more light rain is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will barely budge, with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Gradually clearing skies tonight should allow most neighborhoods to dip into the upper 40s Sunday morning. A weak disturbance will push through during the day and may trigger a few isolated showers north of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, most areas will be dry but still cool.

High pressure will dominate our weather next week, with plentiful sunshine, warming high temperatures and comfortably cool nights. After today, it is quite possible we don’t see a drop of rain through next weekend and maybe even beyond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW,

©2025 Cox Media Group