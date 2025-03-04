Person in critical condition after being hit by car on bridge near Kennywood

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the bridge near Kennywood park in Duquesne Tuesday morning.

Emergency Crews responded to the 1000 block of Duquesne Boulevard around 8:55 a.m.

Allegheny County police said an Audi sedan was traveling north when it hit a person in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car remained on scene.

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating.

