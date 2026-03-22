Clairton man in custody after shots fired report near IUP’s campus

INDIANA, Pa. — A Clairton man is in custody after a shots fired incident near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus on Saturday night.

According to crime alerts issued by IUP, one instance of shots fired was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 8th and School Street.

A news release from Indiana Bureau Police Chief Justin Schawl states that initially, it was reported that shots were fired into the air from a moving vehicle in the area of West Avenue and School Street. No one was hurt, and Schawl said the shots did not target anyone in the area.

In a later update, Schawl said the shots were actually fired from outside the vehicle, not while it was moving, and the shooter got into the rear seat of the vehicle immediately after, leaving the scene. In all, investigators located five shell casings.

Minutes after shots were fired, Schawl said state troopers stopped a dark sedan on Route 119 as it was leaving Indiana Borough. Their investigation led to the recovery of a handgun and the arrest of the suspected shooter.

Schawl identifies the suspect as Tymere Johnson, 22, of Clairton. He’s being held at the Indiana County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, person not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Schawl says the .40 caliber handgun state troopers recovered was reported stolen.

A separate IUP crime alert states an additional report of shots fired happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near Seventh and Locust Street. In an update around 12:30 a.m., police said they “do not believe there is any danger to the community” related to this incident. The update did not include a report of any injuries or make any announcements about arrests.

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