Person dead, 4 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A person is dead and four more are in the hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound Route 22 near Buena Vista Drive in Murrysville, 911 dispatchers say.

According to Murrysville Medic One, a driver in one of the vehicles was killed in the head-on collision.

Four other people were taken to an area hospital, Murrysville officials say.

