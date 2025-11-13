Person dead, 4 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A person is dead and four more are in the hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County on Thursday.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound Route 22 near Buena Vista Drive in Murrysville, 911 dispatchers say.
According to Murrysville Medic One, a driver in one of the vehicles was killed in the head-on collision.
Four other people were taken to an area hospital, Murrysville officials say.
