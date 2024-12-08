Person dead after being ejected from vehicle during Washington County crash

WEST BETHELHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says a vehicle lost control while traveling west on Clarksville Road in West Bethlehem Township between 4:15 p.m. Saturday and 9:20 a.m. Sunday, leaving the roadway and going down an embankment.

Warco says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. The victim’s identity is pending next of kin notification.

Authorities were notified of the crash when a passerby came across the scene around 9:20 a.m. Sunday and called 911, Warco says.

The crash is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Clarksville Road was closed between Barr Run Road and Castile Ridge Road for several hours Sunday while first responders were on scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group