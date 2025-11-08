Man dead after early morning fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Pittsburgh.

The fire broke out in a home on Parviss Street in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood before 5 a.m.

A public safety official confirmed to Channel 11 a man died.

Our crew on scene saw heavy smoke damage on the building’s upper floors.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started. Fire investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group