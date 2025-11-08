Man dead after early morning fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Pittsburgh.
The fire broke out in a home on Parviss Street in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood before 5 a.m.
A public safety official confirmed to Channel 11 a man died.
Our crew on scene saw heavy smoke damage on the building’s upper floors.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started. Fire investigators are on scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group