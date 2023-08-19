Man dead following overnight crash North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man is dead after an overnight crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened on Barnes Lake Road in North Huntingdon. The Westmoreland County Corner said the car was traveling east when it failed to negotiate a curve around 3 a.m.

The car went off the road and hit a utility pole. The pole broke in half.

The victim was ejected from the car, and utility wires knocked down.

The coroner identified the victim as Anthony Marsiglio, 43, of North Huntingdon.

Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They also believe speed and alcohol is a factor in the crash.

