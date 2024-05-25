Local

Person flown to hospital after box truck crashes over I-70 hillside in Westmoreland County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

I-70 crash A firetruck idles near a broken guard rail while responding to a crash on I-70 in Westmoreland County.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash on I-70 in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers say the crash on eastbound I-70 near Exit 43 happened around 10:22 a.m.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the crash.

A Channel 11 photographer on the scene saw a broken guard rail along I-70 and a box truck over the hillside.

I-70 crash The top of a box truck that went over a hillside seen through trees off of I-70 in Westmoreland County.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Boy dead, another hurt after being hit by vehicle while biking home from local candy store
  • Influencer Jasmine Yong says 2-year-old son drowned in pool while she, husband were napping
  • Pennsylvania man comes home after being detained in Turks and Caicos over ammunition law
  • VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read