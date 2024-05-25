Person flown to hospital after box truck crashes over I-70 hillside in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash on I-70 in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers say the crash on eastbound I-70 near Exit 43 happened around 10:22 a.m.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the crash.

A Channel 11 photographer on the scene saw a broken guard rail along I-70 and a box truck over the hillside.

I-70 crash The top of a box truck that went over a hillside seen through trees off of I-70 in Westmoreland County.

