Person flown to hospital after overnight shooting Aliquippa

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

McMinn Street shooting investigation

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A person was flown to a hospital after an overnight shooting in Beaver County.

It happened on McMinn Street in Aliquippa around midnight.

When our crew arrived, Main Street was blocked off at the corner with Burton, which is about a block away from the original call.

The victim’s current condition is not known.

Aliquippa and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

