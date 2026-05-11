Pirates walked off by Giants on Mother’s Day; bad defense in 12th

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were walked off 7-6 by the San Francisco Giants in the series rubber match on Mother’s Day at Oracle Park.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Nick Gonzales singled home Oneil Cruz against Tyler Mahle to get the Pirates (22-19) on the board early.

Top 2nd. 2-0 PIT: Konnor Griffin hit a laser over the center field fence for his third home run of the year. The 413-foot blast left his bat at 110.2 mph.

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