Person hit by car after getting off PRT bus in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A person was hit by a car after getting off a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood.

PRT police tell Channel 11 that a bus going inbound on Liberty Avenue let a passenger out at the intersection of 25th Street.

The passenger then crossed in front of the bus to cross Liberty Avenue and a car passing the bus, also going inbound, hit the pedestrian, PRT police said.

That person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

