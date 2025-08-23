Local

Person hospitalized after car goes over hill in West View

By WPXI.com News Staff
Person hospitalized after car goes over hill in West View Photo from West View Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook).
WEST VIEW, Pa. — A person is in the hospital after the car they were driving went over a hill in West View Saturday.

West View Volunteer Fire Department officials say the call came in at 12:46 p.m. for a car that had crashed off Richland Avenue in the borough.

Emergency crews found a four-door sedan that had backed down a steep embankment, with the driver stuck inside.

Crews performed a small driver’s side door removal to get the person out. They were then taken to a local hospital. There has been no word on their condition.

First responders stayed on scene to help a towing company get the car back up the hillside.

