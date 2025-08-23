Person hospitalized after car goes over hill in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A person is in the hospital after the car they were driving went over a hill in West View Saturday.

West View Volunteer Fire Department officials say the call came in at 12:46 p.m. for a car that had crashed off Richland Avenue in the borough.

Emergency crews found a four-door sedan that had backed down a steep embankment, with the driver stuck inside.

Crews performed a small driver’s side door removal to get the person out. They were then taken to a local hospital. There has been no word on their condition.

First responders stayed on scene to help a towing company get the car back up the hillside.

