Person hospitalized after rollover crash in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Westmoreland County.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 30, Marguerite Road and Village Drive in Unity Township.

Channel 11 crews saw a vehicle with heavy damage lying on its side.

A Mutual Aid Ambulance Service spokesperson says one person had to be rescued from the vehicle. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The crash caused traffic disruptions until about 1:30 p.m.

