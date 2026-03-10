Person hurt after vehicle, dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle and a dirt bike crashed in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the area of Broadway Street and Fifth Street at 3:37 p.m.

Westmoreland City firefighters said a vehicle and dirt bike crashed in the area.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

“Please stay alert and be mindful of all motorists on the roadways—including bikes and motorcycles,” Westmoreland City Firefighters said.

North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, North Huntingdon Police, Strawpump Volunteer Fire Department and Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

