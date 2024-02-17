Person hurt when car crashes through Allegheny County yard, rolls over in driveway

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hurt in a rollover crash in Allegheny County amidst Friday evening’s snow.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brownsville Road Extension and Helena Street in South Park Township.

Photos from the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook show an SUV went off the road and through a yard before overturning in a driveway.

Firefighters say the person was trapped in the car. Once extricated, they were evaluated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group