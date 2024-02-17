Local

Person hurt when car crashes through Allegheny County yard, rolls over in driveway

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Brownsville Road Extension rollover crash Image courtesy of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department - South Park Township (Broughton Volunteer Fire Department - South Park Township /Broughton Volunteer Fire Department - South Park Township)

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hurt in a rollover crash in Allegheny County amidst Friday evening’s snow.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brownsville Road Extension and Helena Street in South Park Township.

Photos from the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook show an SUV went off the road and through a yard before overturning in a driveway.

Firefighters say the person was trapped in the car. Once extricated, they were evaluated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

