Person injured after crash in Hampton Township

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a crash in Hampton Township.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 2400 block of Sample Road at 2:49 p.m.
One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.
Police officers closed Sample Road near the intersection of Royal View Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
