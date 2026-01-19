Person injured after crash in Hampton Township

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a crash in Hampton Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 2400 block of Sample Road at 2:49 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Police officers closed Sample Road near the intersection of Royal View Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group