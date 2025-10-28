Man falls from upper deck of PPG Paints Arena, sustains ‘life-threatening’ injuries

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured at the Pittsburgh Penguins game after falling from the upper level of PPG Paints Arena.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the arena at 7:15 p.m.

Our partners at PGHHockeyNOW.com report that a fan fell from Section 234.

The man was attempting to step down from one row but tripped and fell, sources say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said he fell onto another person who was sitting in the suite below before continuing to fall into the 100 level.

PPG Paints staff and paramedics began treating the man immediately, officials say. He was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening issues.”

The person who was hit during the fall was evaluated by medics at the arena but chose not to be taken to a hospital.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have released a statement about the situation, saying, in part: “Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

