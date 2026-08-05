Person injured after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in Neville Township

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle and pickup truck crashed in Neville Township on Wednesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of Neville Road at 4:15 p.m.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene. An officer at the scene told Channel 11 that person was the motorcycle driver. They were wearing protective gear and are expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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