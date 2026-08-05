Road closed in Penn Hills after transformer on tractor-trailer hits overhead guide wire

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Drivers are urged to avoid a road in Penn Hills.

In a social media post around 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Co. said Frankstown Road is closed in both directions between Banyon and Janice drives.

An “unstable/shifted,” 10,000-pound transformer on a tractor-trailer reportedly hit an overhead guide wire.

The fire company says there is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

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