MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area in McCandless Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to West Ingomar and Hilliard roads at 1 p.m. Friday.

Our photographer on scene saw a sedan resting in a wooded area with front-end damage.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to the McCandless police department to learn what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Person injured after vehicle crashes into woods in McCandless A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area in McCandless. (WPXI/WPXI)

Person injured after vehicle crashes into woods in McCandless A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area in McCandless. (WPXI/WPXI)

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