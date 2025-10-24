Person injured in crash in Green Tree

GREEN TREE, Pa. — A person was injured in a crash in Green Tree on Friday.

The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company said two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Greentree Road and Warrior Road at 9 a.m.

Two people were evaluated at the scene and one of them had to be taken to a local medical facility, firefighters said.

Crews cleaned up the debris and got traffic flow back to normal.

No other details have been released at this time.

