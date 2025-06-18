Person injured in crash outside Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH — A person was injured in a crash outside Rivers Casino.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on the 700 block of Casino Drive at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

1 person was taken to a hospital from the scene with a head injury. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A sedan, a pickup truck and a car appear to have been involved in the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group