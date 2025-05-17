Person injured in crash on Route 65 in Leetsdale

LEETSDALE, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on State Route 65 in Leetsdale, officials say.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the call for a crash near the Ohio River Boulevard and Rapp Street intersection came in at 6:15 a.m.

One person was transported from the scene, officials say.

Channel 11 crews saw a car in the middle of the road with heavy front-end damage, and a utility pole leaning over nearby.

Part of Route 65 while emergency crews were on scene. Later, Duquesne Light could be seen working in the area.

We have reached out to officials for more information. Stick with us as we try to learn more.

