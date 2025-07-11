Local

Person injured during fight in Downtown Pittsburgh DMV

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A person was injured during a fight inside the Downtown PennDOT driver and vehicle services center.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say a dispute between two families happened around 2:30 p.m. About 10 people were involved.

Officials say one family member pulled out pepper spray, and a woman in the other family pulled out a gun.

One person was reportedly cut on the head, but it’s unclear how it happened.

Channel 11 received photos from the incident, showing a woman holding a gun.

Police responded, but no one was arrested or wanted to press charges.

