Person injured in ultralight aircraft crash in Fayette County

A person was injured in an ultralight aircraft crash in Fayette County Saturday.

The Morrell Volunteer Fire Co. shared a photo of the aircraft suspended in vegetation on social media.

The crash reportedly happened in a wooded area on private farmland.

The fire company says the sole occupant was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Agencies that assisted include Fayette County 911, Pennsylvania State Police, STAT MedEvac, Fayette EMS, Greene EMS, D.L. & V. Volunteer Fire Department and Monarch VFD.

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