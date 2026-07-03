BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County hospital welcomed its first babies under a new name.

On Wednesday, Heritage Valley Beaver officially became a part of Allegheny Health Network and was renamed AHN Beaver Hospital Heritage Valley.

It did not take long for the newly rebranded hospital to welcome its first little ones.

An AHN spokesperson shared information with Channel 11 on Thursday, saying that baby boy Dallas Nickolas Brown was born at 9:21 a.m. on Wednesday. His parents are Sarah and Jamie Brown from Wampum.

Beaver County hospital welcomes first babies under new name Dallas Nickolas Brown (WPXI/WPXI)

Dallas was born weighing 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Just over an hour later, baby Brady joined the world. With a height of 19 inches and a weight of 5 pounds and 3 ounces, he was born at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday.

Beaver County hospital welcomes first babies under new name Baby Brady (WPXI/WPXI)

Parents Abbey DeSimone and Adam Brady will bring their new boy home to Beaver Falls.

“These little ones mark a special milestone for our organization and the communities we serve. For generations, Heritage Valley has helped families welcome their newest additions with outstanding maternity care, and AHN is honored to carry that tradition forward while celebrating many more birthdays to come,” an AHN spokesperson said.

That spokesperson said AHN welcomes thousands of babies each year.

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