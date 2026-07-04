Man shot in abdomen in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood overnight.

A public safety spokesperson says first responders were notified of a one-round ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Mount Vernon Street.

Arriving officers found a man shot in the abdomen. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived, took over and transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

All evidence on scene was processed. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

This was one of two separate shootings in the Homewood area overnight. In Homewood East, a man and woman were shot near North Dallas Avenue and Kelly Street. They’re both said to be in stable condition.

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