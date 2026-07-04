2 people shot in Homewood West overnight

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood overnight.

According to a public safety spokesperson, Pittsburgh Police officers were conducting a proactive patrol when they heard shots fired around North Dallas Avenue and Kelly Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officers searched the area, finding a woman shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Soon after, the spokesperson says police learned a man had walked into a hospital, shot in the foot. He was also last said to be stable.

Investigators say initial information indicates the man and woman were injured in the same shooting incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This was one of two separate shootings in the Homewood area overnight. A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the abdomen on Mount Vernon Avenue.

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