Person killed in overnight Washington County crash

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash where a vehicle caught fire overnight in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the crash happened on State Route 481 in Carroll Township sometime before 3 a.m.

He found the driver, who has not yet been identified, lost control of the vehicle while traveling south, hitting a concrete parapet of a bridge at the intersection of State Route 481 and State Route 2023. The vehicle then caught fire.

Warco says 911 was notified of the crash around 3:07 a.m., after a passing motorist came upon the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Carroll Township police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group