Person pulled from Kiskiminetas River after apparent kayaking incident

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A person was pulled from the Kiskiminetas River Saturday after an apparent kayaking incident.

Murrysville Medic One officials say their swiftwater rescue personnel, along with personnel from Saltsburg, rescued a kayaker in distress on the river near Salina.

One person was pulled from the river and evaluated by medics.

Photos posted on social media show medics in and along the river, handling an empty, bright-red kayak.

“Also on scene was Bell Twp VFD, Kiski Twp VFD and Avonmore VFD,” officials said. “Great job by all!”

