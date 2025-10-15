Person shot in Aliquippa, investigators say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A person was shot in Aliquippa on Tuesday night.

Beaver County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Wade Street near Maratta Road at 9:05 p.m.

Investigators said a person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group