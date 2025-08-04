Multiple shots fired near Brighton Heights park, 1 person injured

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired near a park in Brighton Heights.

Officers were called to the 600 Brighton Woods Road, where Jack Stack Playground is located, for two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 27 rounds.

When police arrived on scene, they found multiple shell casings in the area, as well as a car with a handgun on the floorboard that was in plain view of officers. The car was towed from the scene and is pending a search warrant.

A short time later, a male was dropped off at a hospital with a graze wound to the head. He was in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group