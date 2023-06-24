Man in stable condition after being shot overnight

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot overnight.

According to police, the 30-year-old man arrived at a hospital by private means just after 6 a.m.

Police said the victim had been shot once, but didn’t tell officers where he had been shot.

The man is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

