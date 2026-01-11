Person taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Washington County, officials say

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hit by a vehicle in Washington County on Saturday, officials say.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Pike Street and Second Street in Chartiers Township.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, the supervisor says. There’s been no word on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

