Person taken to hospital from incident in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — There’s a police presence following an incident in a Penn Hills neighborhood on Monday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the intersection of Jacobs Drive and Elias Drive just after 11:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene. Their injuries are not currently known.

The Allegheny County Police Department is assisting Penn Hills police in the investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group