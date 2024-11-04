Person tries to break Chase Bank ATM open in Verona, police say

VERONA, Pa. — A person tried to break open an ATM at Chase Bank in Verona overnight Monday, according to police.

“They got nothing. Those are heavy vault doors and they’re not gonna get in there,” Tom Peterson told Channel 11.

Peterson was sent to Verona to repair the ATM in a shopping plaza off of Allegheny River Boulevard after someone tried to break it open around 2:30 a.m. and steal the money inside of it.

“It’s not easy at all, in fact, they’re made so secure that you can’t obviously do this,” Peterson said.

The pieces that were torn from the ATM were still on the ground, and parts of the machine were smashed.

The thief was caught on multiple cameras.

“There’s a camera in the top, and I saw on the news this morning they had it open so that camera would have been on them. Then there’s a camera right in the top corner of the overhang,” he said.

Cameras or not — Peterson is confident they didn’t get away with anything.

“They were trying to bust it open and thought, This must be pretty easy.’ It’s not,” he added.

