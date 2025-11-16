Personal information possibly accessed during cyberattack on Pennsylvania attorney general’s office

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says personal information may have been involved in a “data security incident” over the summer.

The AG’s office says personal information was possibly accessed without authorization during a cyberattack in August that involved an outsider encrypting files to demand a ransom payment. The attack knocked servers offline and temporarily interrupted communications.

The office says it later learned that files potentially accessed without authorization may have contained some personal information. The information that may have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers and medical information.

“Again, we have no evidence of the misuse, or attempted misuse, of any potentially involved information,” the notice about the data incident reads in part.

On Friday, the AG’s office notified those who may have had their information accessed via email. Some people impacted are being given complimentary access to identity protection services.

The AG’s office says that as soon as the data security incident was discovered, steps were taken to minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. The FBI is also aware of the incident and is investigating.

