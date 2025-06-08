Pesky Pirates win second-straight over Phillies; Davis slugs another clutch homer

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Isaac Mattson reported to PNC Park at about 1:30 in the afternoon prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Pirates recalled the right-hander from Triple-A Indianapolis in a slew of roster moves ahead of the second game of the weekend series.

Manager Don Kelly wasted no time throwing Mattson into the fire.

Pirates’ starter Andrew Heaney left the game with a calf cramp in the top of the seventh inning after throwing a wild pitch that allowed Alec Bohm to move up to third base with nobody out.

The first reliever out of the bullpen? Mattson. His job? Find a way to keep the game tied 1-1.

