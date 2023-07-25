Local

Pest control truck spills chemicals in northbound I-79 crash; hazmat responded

By WPXI.com News Staff

North Strabane, Pa. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound I-79 in North Strabane, including a pest control truck.

Washington County 911 says the crash happened around 7 a.m. just past the Canonsburg exit. All northbound lanes were closed for over two hours as a result.

The pest control truck overturned, spilling chemicals, so hazmat crews were called to the scene.

Dispatchers said “a couple” of people were taken to the hospital.

Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman said heavy delays built because of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

