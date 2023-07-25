Pest control truck spills chemicals in northbound I-79 crash; hazmat responded

North Strabane, Pa. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound I-79 in North Strabane, including a pest control truck.

Washington County 911 says the crash happened around 7 a.m. just past the Canonsburg exit. All northbound lanes were closed for over two hours as a result.

The pest control truck overturned, spilling chemicals, so hazmat crews were called to the scene.

Dispatchers said “a couple” of people were taken to the hospital.

Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman said heavy delays built because of the crash.

CRASH has all lanes of I-79 Northbound Blocked near the Canonsburg Exit - Heavy Delays Building - Use Route 19 as an Alternate Route. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/q2M7fWZx8z — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group