Pesto and the Penguins: Viral baby penguin in Australia showcases hockey skills

AUSTRALIA — Their roster may be getting older, but the Pittsburgh Penguins have been training a very young and very viral superstar to add to their ranks.

Pesto, a king penguin who lives at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia, was shown on a social media video poking at a Pittsburgh Penguins puck. The team captioned the video, “New Pesto the penguin training video just dropped.”

There are also photos of people posing with Penguins memorabilia inside the aquarium’s penguin enclosure.

New Pesto the penguin training video just dropped 👀 pic.twitter.com/ga6VhpdP5p — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2024

Pesto gained fame in September due to his considerable size even as an infant.

NBC News reports Pesto ate up to 25 fish a day. Pesto’s father, Blake, is the oldest and biggest penguin at the facility.

