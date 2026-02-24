Pet owners urged to check vaccination records after rabies vaccine recall

Pet owners are urged to review their animals’ rabies vaccine certifications after a recent recall.

The Allegheny County Health Department states that a rabies vaccine made by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health was recalled because vials in a specific shipment may have contained sterile water instead of the vaccine.

In a recall notification, the company says only a single serial of the vaccine is being recalled and “a limited number of vials” were found to contain sterile water. The recall represents around 2.5% of doses sold in the United States in 2025.

Veterinarians and clinics who recieved the affected vaccine were notified directly, the company said, and are supposed to get in contact with owners whose pets were vaccinated with the recalled serial.

The health department says pets that received a rabies vaccination after September 29, 2025, should have their records reviewed to see if the recalled vaccine was used.

In the event the recalled vaccine was used, re-vaccination is required to avoid gaps in protection and maintain compliance with local regulations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group