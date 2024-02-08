Peter Gonzalez, son of former Steelers QB, wins NFL award

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, the son of former Steelers quarterback Pete Gonzalez received a prestigious honor on Wednesday, as he won the inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors Award.

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation came together to start the award, which honors and recognizes the excellence of Hispanic and Latino players in and around the NFL community. The two organizations are choosing to honor Latino youth football players throughout the league and also those that are coming through as a part of the next generation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers chose to nominate Gonzalez for the award, joining all 32 teams in the NFL to nominate a player, who then became the finalist for the AFC North as a whole.

