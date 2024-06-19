Peters Township home destroyed in possible electrical outlet fire

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Peters Township family lost their home in what may have been an electrical outlet fire.

Patrick Cullen told Channel 11 he opened up his door last night to smoke and tried to put out the flames himself.

“I came home and opened the front door, and there was a bunch of smoke and I ran to my truck and got a fire extinguisher, and came around the back to try and put it out but it was too smokey,” Cullen said.

An indoor camera caught the flames going up the wall. Patrick said there was nothing plugged into that socket.

“We are assuming it was an electric outlet. That’s where the fire came from... luckily we had video from inside the house,” Cullen said.

Medics treated him for smoke inhalation. The state police fire marshal is still investigating.

“It’s sad. Ten years of building a household and it’s all gone, so is all the kids stuff and memories, but we are strong we will rebuild.”

He passed that quality down to his 9-year-old son, Sean.

“Really sad... I’ve been here for my whole life. I wish it never happened but things happen,” Sean said.

