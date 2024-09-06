Local

PetVet365 veterinary clinic coming to Strip District Terminal

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

The Terminal Building in the Strip District.

PITTSBURGH — The Strip District’s growing population of pet owners will soon have a nearby vet to be able to visit for their dogs, cats or other creatures.

According to an announcement, PetVet365 is poised to set up a clinic in the five-block-long complex, taking a space of a little more than 2,100 square feet in the Strip District Terminal between Aslin Brewing and StretchLab, one of the last remaining spaces in the building yet to be leased.

The new clinic is expected to open by the end of the year, owned by Drs. Megan Garrison and Emily Morse. It plans to offer a variety of preventative, urgent, and advanced care, including wellness exams, diagnostic testing, surgery, and others.

